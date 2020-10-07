1/1
Roxey Casey
Roxey Louise Casey died peacefully in her home October 5, 2020. She was born in LaJunta Colorado on October 17, 1941. Roxey married Jerry Casey on November 20, 1962. The family moved to Durango in March of 1970. Her main occupations were a District 9R school bus driver for 23 years, and a reservation's agent for the Bar D Chuckwagon for over 41 seasons. Roxey loved her family and enjoyed a full life.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years. And she is survived by her 4 children, 3 siblings, 7 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.

A public visitation will be held at Hood Mortuary, Friday, October 9, 2020, from 2pm - 3pm.

Published in The Durango Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
