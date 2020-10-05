Or Copy this URL to Share

Roxey Casey, 78, of Durango, Colorado, died 10/5/2020, At home, surrounded by family, Born 10/17/1941. No service will be held. Visitation will be held at Hood Mortuary on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 2-3 pm. She is survived by 4 children: Tawna (Jay) Wilkinson, Eric Scott Casey, Michelle Casey, and Jeff Casey; Grandchildren: Jeremy Wilkinson, Amanda Espinoza-Martinez, Brandi Casey, Shelby Casey, Preston Casey, Neil Casey, and Nick Casey; Siblings: Vicky Stroup, June Stice, and Keith Massey; and seven great-grandchildren.



