Rosamary Couch , 91 years, of Bayfield, Colorado , died 10/20/2020, at Mercy Hospice House, Born 7/29/1929. A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Hood Mortuary Chapel, 1261 E. Third Avenue, Durango, CO 81301, followed by interment at Pine River Cemetery in Bayfield. A Visitation will be held at Hood Mortuary on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.



