Ronald Roy Robins, 70, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend died September 1, 2020, of heart failure. A longtime Durango resident he owned ServiceMaster, Afford-A-Pro Carpet Cleaning, and Smokey Robins BBQ. An active member of the First Assembly of God and River Church, he will be remembered as a uniquely gifted teacher who devoted his life to loving God and others. Taking pride in the accomplishments of his children and none on his own, he apparently also stored all his treasure in heaven, as we can find none of it here. His favorite Bible verse was John 3:16. Preceded by his parents Roy and Letha Robins, he is survived by his wife of 47 years Donna Robins, sons Jeremy, Seth, and Ryan Robins, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Clayton, Bo, Rori, and Emory Robins, and brother Donald Robins. As an avid adventurer and photographer, perpetually either on vacation or planning for his next one, it's highly unlikely that Ron is aware of his own passing, and he's probably wandering the golden streets right now with his tour guide Jesus, the same he had in life, and will not even realize that his family is missing him until he turns around and sees that we are already there.



