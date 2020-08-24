On Sunday, August 16, 2020 our beloved son, brother, and friend, Ronald "Ronnie" Lee Grush took his final breath at St. Mary's hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado. Ronnie was born on February 16, 1988 in Templeton, CA. He is survived by his parents Terry & Tracey Grush; brothers Cameron & Liam Grush of Bayfield, CO; one remaining grandmother; and many aunts, uncles, cousins & friends.



A celebration of life will be held on Sunday August 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at LaPlatt's pond in Bayfield, CO.



Mask and Social distancing is encouraged but not required.



