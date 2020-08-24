1/1
Ronald "Ronnie" Grush
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Sunday, August 16, 2020 our beloved son, brother, and friend, Ronald "Ronnie" Lee Grush took his final breath at St. Mary's hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado. Ronnie was born on February 16, 1988 in Templeton, CA. He is survived by his parents Terry & Tracey Grush; brothers Cameron & Liam Grush of Bayfield, CO; one remaining grandmother; and many aunts, uncles, cousins & friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday August 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at LaPlatt's pond in Bayfield, CO.

Mask and Social distancing is encouraged but not required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hood Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved