Ron Anderson


1947 - 2020
Ron Anderson Obituary
Ron Anderson, 73, of Durango, Colorado, died 4/4/2020, at a job site, Born 1/7/1947. Service will be held at a later date. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; niece: Crystal and great nephew: Charlie; nephew: Tom; niece: Ashley and great-nephew: Jayden; Three loved dogs: Princess, Ali, and Dempsey; and many other extended families, wonderful friends, and excellent paving jobs. Ron was hardworking, loved the simple things in life, and was a loving husband and friend to all.
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 7, 2020
