Rollin Michael Lunders passed away on January 18, 2020. Rollin was born on April 22, 1951 and grew up near Salem, South Dakota. He was a loving father and husband who built a beautiful home in Mancos, Colorado for his wife Robin, daughter Chelsea and son Ben. He is also survived by sisters Jean and Lois, brothers Ralph and Don, their families, his daughter-in-law LiAnna and many dear friends. He was proceeded in death by his mother Theresa, father Ben, sister Mary and infant brother.
Rollie was a geologist, fine woodworker and a craftsman. He served in the Army from 1970-72. He graduated from Fort Lewis College in 1979. Having grown up on a farm, he continued to raise animals and cared deeply for the land throughout his life. Rollie was creative, hardworking and he loved spending time in nature with loved ones.
All are welcome to join services in his honor at 10:30am on Saturday, February 1 at St. Rita's church in Mancos. A rosary service will also be held the evening before at 5:30pm.
Published in The Durango Herald on Jan. 23, 2020