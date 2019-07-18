Home

Rolf H. Klemm Obituary
On July 13, 2019, our beloved father, Rolf H. Klemm, passed away peacefully at the age of 79. Rolf was born August 29, 1939 to the late Karl and Marie Klemm. He is the devoted father of Kristin Vogelsang and her husband Lee, Kimberly Ward, and Ryan Klemm and his wife Trista; loving grandfather of Micheal and Nicholas Vogelsang, the late Ashli Ward, Jacob, Joelle, and Tobias Ward, and Tanley and Ellis Klemm. Rolf is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.

He held an immense love of nature, whether it was hiking, gardening or just relaxing outdoors. Being a violinist, he had a deep love of music which carried him into a career of teaching both music and the German language, and sharing his talents with others.

After retiring from teaching High School level students, Rolf continued to be involved in the educational arena by becoming a para-professional, working with children with a variety of special needs.

A graveside service will be held at Pine River Cemetery on July 27, 2019 at 11 am. Reception immediately following at Eagle Park, next to the Bayfield Town Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his honor to and can be made either online or by mail to: , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.

He will be fondly remembered for his kind soul and giving nature. We miss you Daddy. Rolf H. Klemm
Published in The Durango Herald on July 18, 2019
