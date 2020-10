Roland Madrid, 41 years, of Durango, Colorado, died 10/10/2020, at his home , Born 3/22/1979. Service will be held at a later date. Roland is survived by his wife Delilah; five children Roland Jr., Osias, Brielle, Shae, and Julian; mother Juliana "Cindy" Madrid; father Roland Hernandez; siblings Teresa & Roman Madrid and Gilbert & Jesus Enriquez; grandparents Mary Esther Madrid & Max Alvarez. Roland was deeply loved and will be missed dearly. Full obituary can be seen at www.hoodmortuary.com