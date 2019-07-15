Roger Frank Crossley, 87, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Cottonwood Assisted Living Center in Durango following a brief illness.



He is survived by his three children, Dawn Crossley, Jake & Lindy Crossley, and Reno Cross. He also leaves his four grandchildren, Jared Kirk, Amanda Crossley, Nicolas Crossley, and Joshua Crossley, two great-grandchildren, and many close friends.



Born and raised in Durango, Roger was the son of Hugh and Gladys Crossley. He had one brother, Bruce and two sisters, Helen Connor and Marie Andrews.



Roger graduated from Durango High School in 1949 and attended Fort Lewis College the same year. In 1950, he joined the U.S. Navy, where he as a Fireman Marine during the Koren Conflict.



Roger enjoyed playing golf, socializing with friends and drinking an occasional beer. He was an active member for many years at the VFW and the past 35 years as an active member of the Elks Club.



Roger was a gentle, kind and generous man and loving father. He was loved and he will be dearly missed. True story.



A memorial service will be announced. Roger Frank Crossley Published in The Durango Herald on July 15, 2019