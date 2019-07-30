|
Roger Everett Marquez, 79, of Grand Junction, CO, died 7/23/2019 St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction. He was born 4/26/1940 in Durango, CO and raised in Durango.
He was proceeded in death by his parents and his brother Chuck Marquez. Survivors include sons Michael and Edmund Marquez; 9 grandchildren; and his 3 brothers, Louie, Eddie and Ernie Marquez.
Visitation and Rosary will be held from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Sacred Heart in Durango. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 5 at Sacred Heart followed by Internment at Greenmount Cemetery. A celebration of Mr. Marquez's life will be held following internment.
Published in The Durango Herald on July 30, 2019