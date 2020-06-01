Loving Mother and friend, passed away on May 8, 2020.She was a New Years Baby born in a home in Lovell Wyoming January 1, 1931.Roberta was loved by all who knew her. She taught several nursing home residents how to play rummy and soon some of the nurses were playing also! She enjoyed activities such as bingo and sang at the ice cream socials.Roberta was a true American Patriot! She loved the flag and our Country. Denver Broncos was her favorite team and she supported them whether they won or lost.She went to culinary school in Ft. Collins, CO. in 1964 and worked at Park Elementary School in Durango, Co.Roberta was raised in Chama, NM but lived most of her life in Durango, CO. She also lived in Las Vegas, Nevada, and resided in Farmington since 2010. She is survived by her sisters Molly Upton of Forest City, NC, and Frances Salazar of Chama, NM, daughter Melody and husband Marty Hostetter of Farmington, NM, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sons Jon and Frank Preuss, brother's Eddie, Roosevelt, Raynell, Arthur, Tony, Jake, and Sister's Caroline and Mela.Services for Roberta will be tentatively held on August 22nd, in Durango, CO. We would like to thank LifeCare of Farmington's Staff and San Juan Regional Medical Center nurses and doctors for all their care and support.