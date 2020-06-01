Roberta G. Flowers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loving Mother and friend, passed away on May 8, 2020.

She was a New Years Baby born in a home in Lovell Wyoming January 1, 1931.

Roberta was loved by all who knew her. She taught several nursing home residents how to play rummy and soon some of the nurses were playing also! She enjoyed activities such as bingo and sang at the ice cream socials.

Roberta was a true American Patriot! She loved the flag and our Country. Denver Broncos was her favorite team and she supported them whether they won or lost.

She went to culinary school in Ft. Collins, CO. in 1964 and worked at Park Elementary School in Durango, Co.

Roberta was raised in Chama, NM but lived most of her life in Durango, CO. She also lived in Las Vegas, Nevada, and resided in Farmington since 2010. She is survived by her sisters Molly Upton of Forest City, NC, and Frances Salazar of Chama, NM, daughter Melody and husband Marty Hostetter of Farmington, NM, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sons Jon and Frank Preuss, brother's Eddie, Roosevelt, Raynell, Arthur, Tony, Jake, and Sister's Caroline and Mela.

Services for Roberta will be tentatively held on August 22nd, in Durango, CO. We would like to thank LifeCare of Farmington's Staff and San Juan Regional Medical Center nurses and doctors for all their care and support.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Durango Herald on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 27, 2020
Roberta is already missed greatly here at LCCF. She was a bright ray of sunshine in this place. I'm honored to have known her and to have earned her love! Fly high with the angels my friend. Prayers and love to you Melody.

Love,
Mary J. Medina (LCCF)
Mary J Medina
May 27, 2020
My family learned to love Roberta from they endless days of sitting with our Mom, Betty. She always would take Moms hand as we departed the dining room and wish her well. Rest In Peace sweet lady.
Lois Griffith
May 27, 2020
My sincere condolences to Roberta's family. May the God of peace and comfort be with the family doing this most difficult time.
May 26, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved