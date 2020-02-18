|
Roberta Ann Tobias Scott died at her home on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the age of 58. Roberta was born to Anthony Tobias and Nancy Weaver in Durango, CO on June 16, 1961. Roberta was later adopted by Walter and Anna Marie Scott. Roberta was a registered Southern Ute Tribal member. She attended Ignacio public schools and graduated from Ignacio High School in 1980. She worked at the Pino Nuche Pu-Ra-Sa, which later became Sky Ute Casino & Resort. Ms. Scott enjoyed going to Pow-Wow and Bear Dance. You could often find her at the casino playing games, socializing and listening to live music. She also enjoyed watching wrestling. Roberta loved to spend time with her family and friends and she welcomed everyone into her home. Roberta would give the shirt off her back to anyone in need. Roberta adored her grandson Ernesto; you would never see one without the other. Roberta was preceded by her son Livingston Veneno and her sister Corrina Tobias. She is survived by her daughter Roselyn Veneno, grandsons Ernesto Veneno, Max Veneno, and Miko Frost; granddaughter Samantha Rock; sister Lida Allen; numerous extended family members and the Ignacio community she loved so much.
A rosary will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Southern Ute Memorial Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at The Southern Ute Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Durango Herald on Feb. 18, 2020