Robert "Bob" Pfeiffer

Robert "Bob" Pfeiffer Obituary
Robert "Bob" Pfeiffer passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019, at home with family at his side. Bob was born on February 13, 1949, in the Bronx, NY and moved to Durango in February 1989. Bob bravely battled pancreatic cancer but lost the battle to lung cancer, a resultant of original cancer. He has left behind his amazing wife Marsha, the love of his life, who will miss him dearly. Bob is survived by his daughters Allison and Jessica, grandsons Jordan and Steven, Great-grandson, Kaiden siblings Glenn Pfeiffer, Andrew "Skip" Pfeiffer, and Christine Fairchild.

Bob was a Durango icon and loved by all. He will be missed by all his friends here and afar. Heartfelt gratitude to all who org. supported Bob and his family through his courageous battle.

Being the man he was, Bob has donated his body to Science Care, a research organization. Future plans are for a Celebration of Life, once his ashes are returned.

Please consider supporting Pancreatic Cancer Education at pancan.org or Sky Ranch Lutheran Camp. [email protected] Robert "Bob" Pfeiffer
Published in The Durango Herald on Oct. 14, 2019
