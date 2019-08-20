|
September 20, 1977 - August 9, 2019
Passed away unexpectedly while living at the home of his parents in Lancaster, CA. Robert was 41, he Resided and worked in Durango from 2011 to 2017. He is survived by his Parents Steve and Alice Page, brothers Jeffrey and Michael, grandmother Ida Pegueros. Robert loved life in Durango and exploring the beautiful mountains there.
No services will be held. A family and friends gathering will be held at his parents home in Lancaster, CA on
August 31. For info e-mail: [email protected] Robert Kenneth Page (Bob)
Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 20, 2019