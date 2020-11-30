Robert (1933-2020) Jean (1937-2020)



Bob was 86 when he passed on June 2nd, 2020. Jean his beloved wife of 66 years passed a few months later November 10th, 2020 at the age of 83. A celebration of their lives will be held in the summer for friends and family. Bob enjoyed a 35-year career as an aerospace engineer which included work on the Apollo and Space Shuttle rocket engine programs with Rocketdyn before retirement and traveling the world with his wife Jean. The couple married in 1954 and had 4 children, Peggy, Nancy, Bruce, and Gail. They also had 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Jean went back to school after the kids were older and graduated with a nursing degree, working in Burbank California. They enjoyed camping, water skiing, traveling of all kinds, and living in the mountains of SW Colorado for the last 30 years, moving from southern California. They traveled the nation exploring and collecting antique tractors as they went. They collected friends as well from all their travels and stayed in touch with all they met. The Thanksgiving and Christmas table always had new people added to the family gathering. They will be truly missed by all those that knew them.



