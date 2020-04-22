|
|
Rita Mae Woodson passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, in Durango. She was 90 years old.
Rita was born December 4, 1929, to Theodore and Myrtle Dies at St Anthony Hospital in Denver. She grew up in Denver where her father, Ted, was a mail man. She always said she was the "mail man's kid". Rita attended South High School in Denver and graduated in 1948. She met Bob Woodson at Shaffer's Crossing, where his mother ran the local diner. They both loved to ride horses and this was part of their courting. They married January 28, 1951 at Washington Park Lutheran Church. Bob then went into the service. A pregnant Rita followed him to army bases in North Carolina. They then moved to Orange County California where they operated an auto parts distributor. In 1976 they moved to Durango where they built a house in Florida River Estates. They returned to California in 1978 and then to Arkansas to care for Bob's Mother. After Bob's death in 1998, Rita returned again to Durango to be close to her son Larry and his family. After a fall she moved to Four Corners health center where she lived for 5 years prior to her passing.
Rita loved to work at the Flea Markets. For years she sold custom made cut-out coin jewelry. She and Bob returned to the Flea Markets after retirement and where they were known as the golf people. She also collected and sold antique soda and beer cans.
She is survived by two Sons: Russell (Patty) and Larry (Carrie); grandchildren: Rustin "Rusty" Woodson, Pepper Hutchison, Bobby Woodson, Raymond Woodson and Alysha Telles. She also had 8 great-grandchildren, Tye, Keaton, Bodhi, Amy, Rebecca, Mellany, Aurora and Arabelle.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband: Bob and grandson: Teddy.
A Graveside Service will be held Friday, April 24, 2020, at Greenmount Cemetery.
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 22, 2020