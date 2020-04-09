Home

Rick Leon Everett

1957-2020

Rick Leon Everett passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 in Maryville, Tennessee. He was born to

Robert and Mary Ellen Everett in Farmington, New Mexico, on January 15th, 1957. He lived most of his life in Durango, Colorado. Rick and his first wife, Rebecca Sue Beiswenger (McDonald) married on March 2, 1984. They raised their daughter, Jade, in the family cabin, remotely located in the San Juan Mountains, accessible in winter only by snowmobile. Rick married Connie Seale Everett in 2019.

Rick was an authentic cowboy, and as those around him noted, was never boring. He was an avid bull rider, competing regularly in the La Plata Rodeo. He had a passion for training horses and mules and always kept them near. Rick was a gifted carpenter. His many creations have a distinctive Western style. An excellent fisherman and hunter, Rick was happiest in his mountain cabin, surrounded by his friends and animals.

Rick is survived by daughter Jade Marie Angster (Stephen Angster), Grandson Forest Ovie Angster, and wife Connie Seale Everett. He was preceded in death by parents and sister Linda Everett.

"GO FAST, TAKE CHANCES."
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 9, 2020
