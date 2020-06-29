Richard 'Dick' Morton passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020. His son and daughter were by his side. To his children's joy, their dad accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior before his passing.Richard was born on July 9, 1942. The youngest of three children born to Louis and Stella (Blakely) Morton in Lamar, CO.He grew up in the Gunnison, CO area. This is where he learned the love of fishing with his mother. He left home at the age of 16, to go work in the mines.Working in the mines, was something that he could never get out of his blood. He worked the mines in CO, UT, NM, CA, AZ, and even in Indonesia. He worked at Standard Metals, Union Carbide, Camp Bird, Cyprus Amax Minerals, and the Anaconda Company just to name a few.He proudly served his country in the Army from July 1966 to July 1968 during the Vietnam conflict. He was stationed in Korea as a motor pool maintenance clerk. Through the Army, he received his GED.Richard was a member of the American Legion, NRA, Pontiac Oakland Club, Four Corners Gem, and Mineral Club and was a 50 yr. member of the Ouray Elks.Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and rockhounding in his spare time.Richard is survived by his son, Jim Morton (Elishica), and their son, Gallatin (grandson) of Mustang, OK. His daughter, Nancy Kaiser (Jimmy) of Montrose, CO. His brother, Herschel (Barbara) Morton of Dove Creek, CO. He is also survived by his stepchildren, who considered him, their dad as well. Susan King (Dave Cano) of Grand Junction, CO. Connie (M.E.) Todd of Loveland, CO. Laurie (Mike) Ernst of Dove Creek, CO. Jeff Gallegos of Silverton, CO, Chris Gallegos of Silverton, CO. As well as over 30 grand, great and great-great-grandchildren. As well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by two former wives, Linda Billingsley of Buhl, ID and Dorothy Morton of Silverton, CO.He was proceeded in death by both of his parents, his sister Hazel Mason, a nephew Terry Davis and a step-grandson Von Ernst.A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on July 18, at the Dove Creek Cemetery, Dove Creek, CO. After the Memorial Service, a celebration of Richard's life will immediately follow at 518 US 481 Dove Creek, CO. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you bring your stories and photo's to share.