Richard "Rick" Loether
Mr. Richard "Rick" Lee Loether passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020, following a lengthy struggle with cancer. Rick was born September 1, 1946, in Wichita, KS, to Guy E. and Novella M. (Thompson) Loether. He moved to Durango with his family in 1952. After graduation from Durango High School in 1965, he joined the U.S. Air Force where he served time in Vietnam. After returning from the Air Force he attended Utah State University where he obtained a Master's degree in Animal Psychology. Rick taught psychology at Fort Lewis College for a time.

Rick loved sailing and enjoyed his many travels in Africa. While in Africa, Rick was an expedition coordinator and treasured his connection with Kenya and the people. Rick was an avid outdoorsman, gifted climber, and enjoyed Jeeping, good Jazz, and a good glass of red wine; he enjoyed exploring the backcountry of Colorado, where he will live on.

He is survived by his sister, Linda Loether Johnston and her husband, Charles, son Michael Charles Loether and wife Elizabeth Loether, grandchildren, Michael and Katrina Loether, and ex-spouse and long-time friend, Terri Loether Shove, numerous nieces and nephews and his many friends both here and abroad. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. May he Rest In Peace.

A graveside service will be held at Greenmount Cemetery at 11am on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Published in The Durango Herald on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
