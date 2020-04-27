|
Richard James Rogers 10/15/1952-4/23/2020
On Thursday, April 23rd 2020, Richard J. Rogers, father of two, passed away at his home in Buckeye, Arizona at the age of 67. Rick was born in Elgin, Illinois to James and Lois (Meyer) Rogers. He opened his business, Durango Small Car, with his brother Steven in Durango, Colorado in 1980. Rick owned and operated this successful business for nearly four decades and made countless friends from among his clientele before retiring in 2014.
Rick was a selfless man with incredible integrity. He loved every person in his life. He surrounded himself the with passion and love of music beginning with the keyboard and eventually the guitar. He enjoyed blues music and his favorite artist was Joe Bonamassa. Rick loved to camp, hike, and backpack in the great outdoors. He loved automobiles and in his earlier years was involved in auto racing. Rick had a unique sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. Rick's close friends and family were very sacred to him.
He is survived by his beloved daughter Amy Rogers and son David Rogers, brother Steven, and six grandchildren: Tony Chavez, Cassandra Chavez, Miranda Chavez, Warren Chavez, Elaina Chavez, and Mia Chavez. He also has two beloved great-granddaughters, Esmerelda and Isabelle Chavez. Dear friends in Rick's life are Teresa Cook, Rod Hallstrom, Patricia Heller and her children, and many other others.
Rick's final wishes where to be cremated and have his ashes spread in Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to in honor of Rick.
He will be forever missed by all whose lives he had touched.
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 27, 2020