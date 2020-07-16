Richard "Rik" Egebrecht, a disciplined, yet adventurous and gentle soul, departed this world on June 4, 2020, after a sudden but hard-fought battle with cancer. Rik lived to his fullest and was a light in many lives. He was born August 23, 1946, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Raymond and Ruth Egebrecht. He grew up in Elm Grove, Wisconsin, and graduated from the University of Michigan in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Aerospace Engineering.Rik had many diverse achievements. He worked briefly on the design of the fuel cell used in NASA's Apollo missions. He then joined the United States Air Force in 1969, where, as Space Systems Controller, he oversaw the tracking of space objects orbiting Earth. He was stationed in Colorado Springs, Colo., Dayton, Ohio, and abroad in Turkey.After leaving the Air Force, he married Michelle in 1975 in Colorado Springs, moved to Virginia to work for a defense contractor, and after a few years returned to Colorado, where he would pursue his lifelong passions as an outdoor enthusiast, including camping, hiking and skiing. The couple eventually moved to Steamboat Springs, Colo., where he served for seven years as a real estate appraiser for the Routt County Assessor's Office, attaining the position of Chief Appraiser. They welcomed their daughter, Keesha, into the world in 1980.In 1986, Rik joined the real estate appraisal firm Pritz & Co. in Colorado Springs, which began a long and productive association, during which he became a Colorado Certified General Appraiser. He became owner of the company in 1997. In 2011, Rik took a position as an appraiser at the Colorado Department of Transportation's office in Durango, Colo., where he continued to work while living in nearby Bayfield with his wife, Cheryl, until his passing.Wherever Rik lived, he was active in the community in sports (skiing, volleyball) and charitable activities. A true family man and dog lover, Rik's joy for living, passion for nature, dry wit, intelligence, and so many other qualities are remembered with love by many. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Zeman) Egebrecht; daughter and son-in-law, Keesha and Steve Luebke; former wife, Michelle (Hankey) Elstun; sister-in-law, Juli Egebrecht; and nieces Christi and Ronnie Egebrecht.A short military ceremony will be held for family on July 31, 2020 at Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs.