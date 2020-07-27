10/6/1948 - 7/14/2020Richard was born in Duncan, Oklahoma to DeLasso and Billie Nell Loos, the second of five children. He died of sudden heart failure, July 14, 2020, in Rockport, Texas. His father, DeLasso, had been a World War II reconnaissance pilot in the Pacific. Patriotic duty was learned early on. Richard graduated 1966 from Durango High School then attended New Mexico Military Institute. In 1968 Richard enlisted in the US Army, going on to complete helicopter pilot training and graduation from Ft. Rucker, Alabama 1968, as a Chief Warrant Officer. He was deployed to Tay Ninh Province, South Viet Nam 1969, where he served with the 187th Assault Helicopter Company, 1st Aviation, 269th Combat Battalion, known as "The Crusaders". Upon his return to the US in 1970, Richard served as a TAC Officer (Training, Advisory, Counseling) at Ft Wolters, Texas. In May 1970 he married Brenda Furlow. The couple moved back to Durango after his honorable discharge from the US Army. Richard obtained a BA degree from Ft Lewis College in 1973. He was employed by Amarillo Hospital District, where his beloved son, Caleb Edward Loos, was born. The family relocated to San Antonio, Texas in 1978, and Richard was employed by IBM. His later years were spent in Rockport, enjoying the coastal lifestyle, fishing, and sports cars. He was preceded in death by parents DeLasso and Billie Loos, brother Robert Loos, sister, Anita Zellitti, wife, Peggy Loos.He is survived by his son Caleb (Tiffany) Loos, brother Colonel (ret) Phillip (Sharon) Loos, sister in law, Debbie Rowe, sister, Kim, first wife, Brenda Furlow, partner, Lisa Loos, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Cremation has occurred. A private memorial will be held later this summer. Richard will be remembered as a kind gentleman who always wanted the best for those he treasured.