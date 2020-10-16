Richard E. Kroeckel Jr., passed away unexpectedly October 11, 2020. Dick was born in Indianapolis, IN into a family of piano players, he was taught to play by his aunt and quickly found his calling with ragtime. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army working with entertainment tours during his time in the service. Following his service, he returned to his home in Colorado, where he entertained in many towns over the years including Central City, Georgetown, Durango, Estes Park, and Denver just to name a few.Dick had a large following as an entertainer and was famous for both his piano playing and storytelling. His other great passion in life was trains, he worked as a brakeman on the Durango & Silverton Railroad for four years before going back to entertaining. Not only did Dick enjoying playing piano he also had a large collection of player pianos that he worked on and reconstructed in his home workshop.Dick will be deeply missed by his sister Copper (Jim) Darlinger; brother Van Kroeckel; brother in law Ed Ray; nieces Missy (Tom) Saggau and Courtney Ray; great-nephews: Charlie Saggau, Brodie Saggau, and Tobie Bookstaver and numerous cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Mary Lou Kroeckel and his sister De Ray.Visitation will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 3-7:00 PM, Army Honors at 6:00 PM in the Olinger Crown Hill Chapel of Peace.