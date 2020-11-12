Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard was a caring gentle soul who brought a sense of hope to everyone he knew. There will be a noticeable void in this world without him.

Richard leaves behind his daughter, Lauren, 3 sisters, 2 nieces, 6 nephews, many cousins, and friends.

Any donations can be made through

No service will be held. Richard Dean Eustice, 71, of Albuquerque, NM, died 11/9/2020 in Albuquerque, NM after injuries and complications from an automobile accident. Born 12/7/1948.

