Rhoda Vera Skeet was born January 14th, 1967 at the Gallup Indian Medical Center. She died quietly, in her sleep, listening to 'Dancing Queen' by ABBA on December 17th, 2019, in Durango, Colorado. Rhoda grew up on the Navajo Nation and joined the Marine Corps after high school. She was stationed at Headquarters Marine Corps, in Arlington, Virginia, where she met William Emerson, whom she married and had two children with. After their divorce, Rhoda went back to school and earned her degree in Telecommunications from Eastern Michigan University. Rhoda then went back to the reservation to take of her parents. It was during this time when she opened up a Frybread stand on Cousins Rd to better love and serve her community. After her parents passing, she went back to school and earned a degree in Marketing from Fort Lewis College.
Rhoda was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy and Nelly Skeet, and her sisters, Etta and Sarah. She is survived by her two children, Joshua and Hozhoo, her brothers, Ben, Ernie, Ray, James, and Phil, and her sister, Loretta. There will be two memorial services to honor her memory: January 18th at 12PM at Broken Arrow Bible Ranch in Vanderwagen, NM and January 19th at 3PM at Irish Embassy Underground in Durango, CO.
Rhoda was a warm and loving person, quick to laugh and inclusive to everyone around her. She was a bright light to everyone she met and the world is a little bit dimmer now that she is gone. Rhoda was beloved and she will be missed. Rhoda Vera Skeet
Published in The Durango Herald on Jan. 13, 2020