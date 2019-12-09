|
|
Redge Larry Greenberg passed away at age 70 on December 8, 2019. Redge leaves his two children - Tiffany Purcell (Hap) and Aaron (Sarah), and his three grandchildren - Jack and Skyler Purcell and Arthur Greenberg. He was a devoted husband to his wife of forty years - Linda Greenberg, who died in 2013. Redge and his late wife moved from Austin, Tex. to Durango in 1999. For the past six years, he had been the beloved second-life partner of Mary Nowotny.
Redge's life was full of family, learning, and adventure. He grew up in Reading, PA, and reached the rank of Eagle Scout. Shortly after moving to Los Angeles at age 16, he saved up money from his job at a local gas station, and earned his pilot's license. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Arizona, and then went on to earn two master's degrees and completed course work for a PhD in geology and geophysics at the University of Texas in Austin.
For many years he worked with Hupecol, an energy exploration and production company, developing 3D seismic interpretive maps identifying potential sites for development in Colombia, Mexico, Italy and New Zealand. He always loved the learning process, which lead him to become a part-time professor of mathematics for ten years at Austin Community College.
Redge absolutely loved the outdoors. He was a certified SCUBA diver, a BA hiker, traveler of the world, a bare boat sailing captain, and had ninety-nine parachute jumps (ninety-eight without mishap). An avid aviator, Redge bought his first airplane at age 18 and flew private planes for nearly ten-thousand hours for pleasure as well as service to local search and rescue efforts. Assembled in his garage, he was one of the first owners of a kit-built SubSonex jet, which he flew from Durango-LaPlata airport. He enjoyed performing many aerobatic maneuvers, at a safe height, of course! He was an active member of EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) based at Animas Air Park, and flew for many years at the local glider port.
Redge was born to Ruth and Robert Greenberg on September 9, 1949, in Houston. In addition to his children and grandchildren, he is survived by his younger brother, Gary Greenberg, of, Reno, Nevada, and his younger sister, Laurie Greenberg, of Queens, New York.
Redge can be best remembered as a wonderful father, grandfather, and friend to those that survive him.
"Oh! I have slipped the surly bonds of earth, ... put out my hand, and touched the face of God." - John McGee
Plans for a celebration of Redge's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made, on Redge's behalf, to the .
Redge Greenberg
Published in The Durango Herald on Dec. 9, 2019