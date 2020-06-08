Rebecca Ann "Becky" Baker-Wright
Rebecca Ann "Becky" Baker-Wright was born October 7, 1977 to Tim Baker and Leslie Melcher. She was joined in life a year and a half later by a little sister, Katie Lynn. The girls became instantly inseparable. Becky took her first steps on a farm South West of Durango and later moved to a ranch in Blanco Basin. Growing up around Ag was special to Bec, she loved being horseback moving cattle and showing lambs in 4-H. After graduating from Durango High School in 1996, she accepted a scholarship to attend Clarendon Community College in Clarendon, TX where she became part of the livestock judging team. She graduated with an Associate's Degree and transferred to Texas Tech in Lubbock. Husband at the time, Tommy Thompson and Bec welcomed Colton Ray in 2000. By 2001, she had returned home to Durango with Colton. Later, Becky married Travis Wright. They welcomed two beautiful daughters, Sophia 2003 and Mia 2005. She loved her kids and lived for them every day. Becky later went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree from Colorado Mesa University. She was living in Fairplay Colorado and working in Breckenridge at Gravity Haus as a manager and server, she was also perusing her dream as a journalist in her spare time. She was reunited with her sister Katie and Grandparents in Heaven May 2020. Becky is survived by her three beautiful children, her mother, Leslie, and father, Tim, sisters Jana Baker and Kelly McCoy, brother Tee Baker, 5 nephews, and 1 niece. Ride Free Bec~ We Love You Big!

Services: Lion's Club in Bayfield

10:00 a.m. Saturday June 13, 2020

Please follow SJBH orders

Published in The Durango Herald on Jun. 8, 2020.
1 entry
June 8, 2020
Many fond memories , she was always thoughtful and caring. Peace to you all.
Sally Elliott
Friend
