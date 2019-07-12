|
|
|
Randy J. Gallegos passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on June 26, 2019 in Denver, CO. Randy was born on November 16, 1971 in Durango, CO. Everyone could find Randy with a smile on his face or cracking a joke. Randy was a Durango High School graduate and proceeded to work in road construction for many years following. He loved playing softball and was an avid Oakland Raiders and Oakland A's fan. Randy had a love for comforting and caring for others.
Randy is survived by mother Evelyn Lozano and father Ramon Gallego, son Dillon Lammon, daughter Randi Farley, and her partner Tim Morris, grandson James Morris, brother Jeff Gallegos, and niece Claire Nickerson. (All of Durango, CO).
Funeral services will be held August 10, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Durango, CO at 10 AM.
Published in The Durango Herald on July 12, 2019