Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Gallegos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy J. Gallegos

Send Flowers
Randy J. Gallegos Obituary
Randy J. Gallegos , 48, of Durango, died 6/26/2019 Denver, CO . Born 11/16/1971.

Randy is preceded in death by daughter Mercedez Farley. Randy is survived by mother Evelyn Lozano and father Ramon Gallegos, son Dillon Lammon, daughter Randi Farley and her partner Tim Morris, grandson James Morris, brother Jeff Gallegos, and niece Claire Nikerson. (All of Durango, Co).

A service will be held at Funeral services will be held August 10, 2019 at at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Durango, CO at 10 AM..
Published in The Durango Herald on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.