Randy J. Gallegos , 48, of Durango, died 6/26/2019 Denver, CO . Born 11/16/1971.
Randy is preceded in death by daughter Mercedez Farley. Randy is survived by mother Evelyn Lozano and father Ramon Gallegos, son Dillon Lammon, daughter Randi Farley and her partner Tim Morris, grandson James Morris, brother Jeff Gallegos, and niece Claire Nikerson. (All of Durango, Co).
A service will be held at Funeral services will be held August 10, 2019 at at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Durango, CO at 10 AM..
Published in The Durango Herald on July 8, 2019