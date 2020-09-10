The loved ones of an amazing human being and a kind loving soul sadly announce the passing of Ralph Royal Masterson III. He left this life August 27, 2020 at 70 years of age. Leaving behind him a wake that will be surfed and skied for generations to come! Those who knew him well, know he lived his life with his foot on the gas and only the best will do.



He was born to Ralph and Geneva Masterson on March 11, 1950 in Longview Washington but spent his formative years in Ventura California. His early years were dominated by water, either in the pool at Buena High School on the swim team and water polo team or on the beach as a lifeguard (1969 Rookie of the Year Dory Races). After receiving a BA in Industrial Arts at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo he went on to teach shop and coach baseball at Lake Isabella High School.



In 1979 he moved to Durango Colorado with his high school sweetheart and wife of 33 years, Marsha and their two kids Kurt and Heather (Crotty). He started Masterson Construction and built homes that will stand for lifetimes to come. His favorite part of his job was the intricate woodwork and attention to detail. He did not only have talent for building homes he also built beautiful motorcycles. When he was not working, he enjoyed sailing, racing, and snowmobiling with his family and many longtime friends. He was always one to try anything and excelled at most of the things he attempted. He attended the Bondurant Racing School in Arizona and finished first in his class. He enjoyed racing his Corvette on Vegas tracks up to 155 mph. He also raced his 1940 Indian Motorcycle in "The Race of Gentleman" on Pismo Beach in 2016 with no brakes and one and a half legs! He was a HUGE fan of motorcycles and rode everything from enduro to Harleys.



In his later years, his grandkids Merin, Cade, and Tauer became his true love and he now raced to show them all the lust he had for life. He would do anything to spend time with them camping, riding, and eating Oreo's. Most days he could be found listening to the Eagles and tinkering on something in his garage with his dogs by his side.



Although gone too soon, Ralph left behind a love for life and fearlessness of the unknown we all could use a little of. His ashes will be spread in his beloved mountains and at sea. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Children's Alopecia Project or La Plata County Humane Society. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Ralph would love for you to honor his memory by spending a day doing whatever "cranks your motor" with the ones you love!



