On Monday, January 13, 2020, Rachel Melton Corley, a loving wife, and mother passed away at the age of 32 in Denver Colorado. She was born on May 17, 1987, in Durango, Colorado to Butch and Dixie Melton. She graduated from Ignacio High School in 2005 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in Nursing from San Diego State University in 2009. On April 21, 2012, she married the love of her life Derrick Corley in San Diego, California.
As an aesthetic nurse, she quickly became one of the best in the nation. She loved her work and cared immensely for her patients. To Rachel, The Center for Cosmetic Surgery was more than just her job, it was like an extended family to her.
Rachel loved traveling and trying new experiences, but most of all she was a homebody. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was also a big planner, and always had to be "tour Director" of the family trips. Rachel was the rare combination of brains and beauty with a heart of gold.
She is survived by her husband Derrick Corley, daughter Isla Pearl Corley, mother Dixie Melton and brother Ross Melton. Aunts/uncles- Robert and Susan Melton, Chuck and Pam Carvey, Johnny and Barbara Barnes. Godparents Art and Jayla Warren. She is preceded in death by her father Butch Melton.
Services: Rosary Reading Friday, January 24, 2020 at 6pm. The following day, Saturday January 25, 2020, at 10:00am, there'll be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Ignacio Colorado. Following the mass, the Burial will take place in the Ignacio West Cemetery. A Celebration of life reception will be held in Lakewood, Colorado. Details will be sent out once they're finalized.
In Lieu of flowers, send donations to Rooney Ranch Elementary PTA 2200 South Coors Street, Lakewood, Colorado 80228.
Published in The Durango Herald on Jan. 21, 2020