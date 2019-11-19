Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Four Corners Health Care Center
2911 Junction Creek Road
Durango, CO
R. Scott Sherwood


1951 - 2019
R. Scott Sherwood Obituary
R. Scott Sherwood, 68, of Durango, CO, died 10/31/2019, at Mercy Regional Medical Center, Born 3/23/1951. A service will be held at A Celebration of Life for Scott is scheduled for 4:00 P.M. on December 18, 2019 at at the Four Corners Health Care Center, 2911 Junction Creek Road, Durango.. Born and raised in Durango, Scott graduated from Durango High School and Fort Lewis College. He is remembered fondly by friends Daryl Tomberlin and Danny Giesen. R. Scott Sherwood
Published in The Durango Herald on Nov. 19, 2019
