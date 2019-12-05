|
|
Polycarpio Alfredo Lopez was born December 17, 1944, served in the U.S. ARMY from 20, October 1964 to 3, October 1966.
He is preceded in death by his Father Julian, Mother Tiofilia, and brother Alonzo Lopez.
He is survived by his son Timothy; grandchildren Elias, Mariah, and Gunner of Aztec, NM; siblings, Rosie Thompson, Frank Lopez and John (Beverly) Lopez Durango, David (Ramona) Henderson, NV, Herman (Bernadette) San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be held at Greenmount Cemetery in Durango, CO on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Polycarpio's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com. Polycarpio Alfredo Lopez
Published in The Durango Herald on Dec. 5, 2019