Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
103 East Ute Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-8688
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenmount Cemetery
Durango, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Polycarpio Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Polycarpio Alfredo Lopez


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Polycarpio Alfredo Lopez Obituary
Polycarpio Alfredo Lopez was born December 17, 1944, served in the U.S. ARMY from 20, October 1964 to 3, October 1966.

He is preceded in death by his Father Julian, Mother Tiofilia, and brother Alonzo Lopez.

He is survived by his son Timothy; grandchildren Elias, Mariah, and Gunner of Aztec, NM; siblings, Rosie Thompson, Frank Lopez and John (Beverly) Lopez Durango, David (Ramona) Henderson, NV, Herman (Bernadette) San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside Services will be held at Greenmount Cemetery in Durango, CO on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM.

Polycarpio's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com. Polycarpio Alfredo Lopez
Published in The Durango Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Polycarpio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -