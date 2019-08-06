|
Phyllis Manders, 89, passed away on July 31, 2019 at her home in Ignacio, CO. She was born on December 18, 1929 in Chicago, IL. She lived and worked in Chicago area most of her life, retiring as an Electrical Engineer. "Chic" (lovingly known as) loved to cook and found great joy in cooking. She enjoyed spending time with family and the many valued friendships she grew throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed many years of extensive travel with her long-time friend and companion, Ray Shimonis. The last year of her life was filled with love, laughter and joy, as she spent it with her daughters, many grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her mother Delia Scagilone; father Angelo Castelli; sister Jean Pokorny; and long-time friend & companion Raymond Shimonis.
Phyllis is survived by her daughters Judy (Ben) Eden & Jackie (Rob) Flores; brothers Joseph & William Castelli; sister Genevieve (Dominic) Catrombone; eight grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and many loved nieces & nephews. Her family will remember her as a very kind and loving person and will miss her very "spanky" personality so much!
Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 6, 2019