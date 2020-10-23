Phyllis Anne Green, 79, of Montrose, CO, died 10/13/2020, Montrose Memorial Hospital, Born 2/20/1941. Service will be held at a later date. Phyllis is survived by her beloved husband Jim, of Montrose; her sons, Steve Green and Bryan Green; two sisters, Kathy Parker and Eileen Mamer; one granddaughter, Alexis Green of Durango, CO; and 2 precious great-grandsons, Ryland and Robert Green. She loved life to the fullest. Crippin Funeral Home of Montrose is assisting the family.



