|
|
Peter Francis Testa,
Age 83, passed away peacefully at Sunrise Senior Living, Pleasanton, CA after a 23 year courageous battle with Parkinson's. He spent the last week surrounded by his children, family, and friends.
Pete was born on December 2, 1936 in Massachusetts to Josephine and Pietro Testa. After graduating from USC, he had a successful career as an architect in California and Colorado.
Pete is survived by his three children Terri (Gary) Ettinger, Chris (Cameron) Seitz and Peter Testa, and his stepdaughters Kim (Chuck) Mantch and Lisa (Scott) Hill. He was Nonou to his grandchildren Jess, Andrew, Kyle, and Claire.
After raising his children in the Bay Area, Pete moved with his wife, Elizabeth Testa, to their beloved Durango, CO where they lived for 30 years. They embraced their joy of the outdoors, horses, fly fishing, gardening, and so much more.
Pete touched many lives with his kind and generous heart and he was thoughtful, creative, and his mind was always engaged, looking for something to design, build or improve. He was considerate and always thinking of others. His hobbies included photography, cooking Italian recipes to embrace his heritage, and singing and playing music with his accordion.
He will be laid to rest with his love Elizabeth in Durango.
He was preceded in death by his second wife, Evy and his first wife, Mary Ellen. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Frances Tucker and Katy Schoellerman and their families and his sister-in-law Pat Finch and Sharon Appel and Jack Stanko and their families.
Family and friends can help celebrate his life through a donation to the Parkinson's Institute of Mountain View www.parkinsonsinstitute.org/giving. To express condolences to be shared with the family email [email protected]
Published in The Durango Herald on May 19, 2020