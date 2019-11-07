|
Pedro (Pete) F. Quintana, age 83, has gone to be with his Heavenly Father on November 5th 2019. Pete was born October 18, 1936 in Rosa, New Mexico. Pete served in the United States Air Force November 1954 - October 1958 and was a Veteran of the Korean War. On June 13th, 1959 he married Grace Herrera and settled in Rosa, New Mexico. From this union four children were born, Kenneth, Martha Mae, Stella and Pete. He worked for Archuleta County Road and Bridge for 10 years. He transferred to La Plata County Road and Bridge as Supervisor for the Ignacio District for the next 26 years. After his retirement in 1998, he moved to Arboles, CO with a beautiful view overlooking Navajo Lake and in 2017 moved to Ignacio, CO. Pete is survived by his wife Grace, 4 children, 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Services will be held November 9, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, where Pete was a member. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 1:00 p.m., followed by a Memorial Mass. Interment will be at Ignacio East Cemetery with full Military Honors from VFW Post #4031.
Published in The Durango Herald on Nov. 7, 2019