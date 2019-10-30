|
Pauline Armenta, 99 years old, of Ignacio and Durango, died 10/28/2019, at her home with her family by her side, Born 4/5/1920. A service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 4, 2019 at Hood Mortuary Chapel, burial to follow at Crestview Cemetery. Pauline is preceded in death by: husband, Jim Armenta; son, Ken George and grandson, Shonie Baker. She is survived by her daughter, Vera (Roy) O'John; siblings: Frank Yazzie and Bessie Sam-Yazzie, many nieces, nephews, and extended family, and friends; as well as Granddogs: Rascal, TJ, Sweet Pea & Boomer. Pauline Armenta
Published in The Durango Herald on Oct. 30, 2019