Paul Joseph Doucet


1977 - 2020
Paul Joseph Doucet Obituary
Paul Joseph Doucet, 42, of Bayfield, Colorado, died 3/12/2020, Durango, surrounded by love, Born 6/26/1977. Service will be held at a later date. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca; children: Hayley Birdwell and Dominic and Dylon Vasquez; parents: Paul and Ann Doucet; siblings: Samantha (Doug) DuBois and Paula Doucet; mother-in-law: Sheryle (Steve) Hunter; father-in-law: Charles Price; and many loved extended family and close friends. Paul was well loved and will be extremely missed.
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 13, 2020
Print Obituary
