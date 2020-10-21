Paul Herbert Dittmer, 83, of Durango, Colorado, died 10/17/2020 at his home. Born 1/14/1937.

Paul is survived by his wife of 35 years, Beverly, 7 children and 19 grandchildren. He was a former employee of IBM, Texas Instruments, and owned and operated Western Computer.

A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Durango. The service will be held outside; please bring a chair. Masks and social distancing will be required.

