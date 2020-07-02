On Sunday, June 28th, 2020, Patsy Garcia joined her Savior in Heaven at the age of 63. She passed away at home with her family.



Patsy was born on April 23rd, 1957 in Marysville, California. She met her husband Roy (A Durango native) while he was stationed at McClenen Air Force Base in Sacramento, California. She once said, "I knew within 8 minutes that he was the man I was going to marry!" Patsy and Roy celebrated 42 years of marriage this past December.



Patsy was proceeded in death by her daughter Maria. She is survived by Roy and their three children Teresa, Elisha, and Joshua who feel so blessed to call her mom. In addition, Patsy has five grandchildren: Kaylie, Austin, Isabella, Logan, and Ahna-Sofia and her brother Virgil and sister, Janet.



Patsy enjoyed spending time with her family and serving her community. She worked at the Bank of Colorado and for the City of Durango. She was a faithful member of Durango Christian Church since 1983. Patsy loved the Lord with all her heart, mind, and soul and was a bright light to everyone she encountered. She loved deeply and prayed fervently.



Funeral services will be held at Greenmount Cemetery at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, July 6th, 2020. Seating will be limited, it is encouraged to bring a chair. Due to the on-going concerns surrounding CoVid, the service will not be followed by a reception.



