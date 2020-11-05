07/21/1967 - 11/02/2020



I was born in Kansas in 1967. I grew up with six sisters and one brother. I was raised in the Catholic Church and given the gift of faith by my parents, Tom and Mary Lou. In 1984 my family moved to Colorado wherein 1987 I was given my second gift of Faith, my wife, and love of my life for 33 years. Together, Faith and I raised six amazing children and we ran a cabinetry business for 25 years. I leave behind my wife, Faith. My son Jacob and his family, Danni, Reagan, Rori & Rylee. My sons Luke, Kaleb, his fiance Vanessa, and Joe. My daughter Maggie and her husband Garett and my daughter Delilah. I also leave behind my parents, Tom and Mary Lou. My sisters Kristi, Nancy, Annie, Theresa and Andrea and my brother Mike. My oldest sister Kelly passed away before me. I loved my life and my family and I would not have changed any of it.



On Saturday, November 21st, there will be a private, family only church service, due to Covid 19 restrictions. Following that there will be an outdoor memorial service at LePlatt's Pond 311 CR. 501 Bayfield, CO 81122, at 1:00pm, open to the public.



