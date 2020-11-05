1/1
Patrick Thomas Zink
1967 - 2020
07/21/1967 - 11/02/2020

I was born in Kansas in 1967. I grew up with six sisters and one brother. I was raised in the Catholic Church and given the gift of faith by my parents, Tom and Mary Lou. In 1984 my family moved to Colorado wherein 1987 I was given my second gift of Faith, my wife, and love of my life for 33 years. Together, Faith and I raised six amazing children and we ran a cabinetry business for 25 years. I leave behind my wife, Faith. My son Jacob and his family, Danni, Reagan, Rori & Rylee. My sons Luke, Kaleb, his fiance Vanessa, and Joe. My daughter Maggie and her husband Garett and my daughter Delilah. I also leave behind my parents, Tom and Mary Lou. My sisters Kristi, Nancy, Annie, Theresa and Andrea and my brother Mike. My oldest sister Kelly passed away before me. I loved my life and my family and I would not have changed any of it.

On Saturday, November 21st, there will be a private, family only church service, due to Covid 19 restrictions. Following that there will be an outdoor memorial service at LePlatt's Pond 311 CR. 501 Bayfield, CO 81122, at 1:00pm, open to the public.

Published in The Durango Herald on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial service
01:00 PM
LePlatt's Pond
November 5, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of Pat. He was a wonderful man. He also was a really cute boy and full of fun. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. I will keep all of you in my prayers. Love to the whole family.
Debbie Zink
Family
November 5, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Faith and family.
Pat did amazing cabinetry for our new home in 2019!

May family & friends find comfort by knowing that many people were praying for Pat.
Tammy & Bryan Ferguson
Tammy Ferguson
Acquaintance
November 5, 2020
I am so sad to hear of Pat's passing. I have so many wonderful memories growing up with him and all of his family. My heart breaks for the sadness and loss this family had to endure. I love all of you dearly and you are in my prayers and heart.
Susan Zink
Family
