November 23, 1954 - November 13, 2019
Patrick J. Stull, 64, of Grand Junction, Colorado passed away on November 13, 2019 surrounded by his family.
He was born on November 23, 1954 in Las Cruces, New Mexico, to Jamie and Ann Stull.
Pat was a humorous soul who was full of life. He was dedicated to his careers in home building and real estate, loved to travel, and enjoyed life to the fullest.
Pat is survived by his wife, Alice Stull; children, Virginia (Andrew) Hunter and Lauren Booth; stepchildren, Zeno (Kelly) Muncrief and Zachary (Cheli) Muncrief; seven grandchildren, and siblings, Karen Stull, Jamie (Patricia) Stull, and Laura Kaczmarek.
He is preceded in death by parents, Jamie and Ann Stull, and first wife, Ranelle Sue Stull.
Services will be held in Durango, Colorado and Las Cruces, New Mexico at yet to be determined dates.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the American Red Cross (redcross.org) or Cancer Research Institute (cancerresearch.org). Patrick J. Stull
Published in The Durango Herald on Nov. 15, 2019