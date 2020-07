Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Patricia's life story with friends and family

Share Patricia's life story with friends and family

Patsy DeLuche, 76, of Durango, CO past on to her next adventure on July 19, 2020. Born 2/25/1944.

She served with compassion and grace.

A full obituary to follow.

Service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store