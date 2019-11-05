|
Pat, 68 passed away on October 29, 2019 after a long illness from cancer. Pat was born on August 26, 1951 in Durango. She attended school in Durango where she graduated in 1969 as Valedictorian of the class and was a member of the National Honor Society. After graduation she attended the University of Northern Colorado where she graduated in 1973 with a degree in Mathematics and Computer Science. She lived in Colorado Springs where she worked as a Principal Tech Support Engineer for Oracle for many years.
She was preceded in death by her father Pete Arriza and mother Josie Arriza.
She is survived by two brothers Charles Arriza of Durango and Duane Arriza of Florida. She is also survived by many nephews and one niece.
Pat will be greatly missed by her family and friends as she was very kind and inclusive.
Services will be in Colorado Springs to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Durango Herald on Nov. 5, 2019