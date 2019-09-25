|
Our most precious and beautiful Granny, Mom, Patti took her last train to glory on September 12, 2019, at age 77. As was her preference in life, she was surrounded by her husband and four children.
Patricia Dawn Thurmond was born in Rosebud Illinois on December 27, 1941, to her loving parents Bill and Eileen Canode. Being an almost Christmas baby she held Christmas in her heart and shared the excitement and joy for that season her entire life.
Patti's great love for her family and children began at a very young age. She babysat her younger siblings until she went away to college, keeping them safe from dastardly deeds such as brother Gary Canode, at age 3, throwing a brick high into the air to see what would happen, and Patti quickly grabbing him just before the brick landed on his head.
During the summer of 1960, Patti met her future husband Dr. James Thurmond with whom she shared 57 wonderful years of marriage and the delights of bringing four children, Lori Thibeaux, Nancy Carter, Johanna Lucero, and Brian Thurmond into their lives. They lived in Missouri, Arizona, New Mexico and finally returned to Durango to retire in 2007.
Patti earned her Bachelors degree in Missouri which led to her career as an educator. Many children learned the love of reading from her special gift. Her great love for gardening and cooking cultivated a kitchen full of laughter. She was happiest with a well-stocked fridge and a family crowded around the table.
Her longest "home", The Cabin, brought her and her family great joy since 1958. Every summer the family piled onto the train with abundant supplies since there are no stores or electricity. The Cabin afforded many pleasures for Patti and her family including hiking to hidden lakes, picking raspberries, making sourdough pancakes and reading by the fire every night.
The family held a private gathering at The Cabin in Needleton, Colorado on Saturday, September 21st to celebrate her life.
Patti is survived by her children Lori, Nancy, Johanna, Brian. Her grandchildren Tara and Conner Murphy, Myles and Mason Carter, Reyna and Patricia Lucero, Paige and Hailey Thurmond and 2 great-grandchildren Bentley and Naomi as well as her sister Melanie Canode, brother-in-law Rev. Ed Thurmond, sister-in-law Laura Canode, and several nieces and nephews who she loved as her own.
Those who have passed before her, Bill and Eileen Canode, Gary Canode, both Pops as well as Nanny and Mimi (grandparents) will be welcoming Patti with open arms and delight as she nurtures her spiritual family, as well as forever living in the hearts of those whom she left behind.
In lieu of flowers please contribute to Friends of the Durango Public Library. Your donation will go to the children's library. Please put in your memo line, "donation for Patti Thurmond Children's Library", Durango Public Library 1900 East Third Ave Durango CO 81301. Patricia Dawn Thurmond
Published in The Durango Herald on Sept. 25, 2019