Patricia Passed from this world at Mercy Regional Hospital on Friday, September 27, 2019 following a long illness. She was born in Durango, CO to Walter and Thelma Helen Green Lechner on November 8, 1947.
Pat attended Durango Schools and worked several jobs in the caregiving industry in Durango before later moving to Salt Lake City still seeking and working in the caregiving field. It was here she met and married Ralph H Kennington and started their family. In about 1980 she and Ralph and children moved back to Durango to be near her father and siblings. She was divorced from Ralph after a few years but remained in close contact and remained friends. She continued giving care to family and others as she was always concerned for others even through her own health and pain problems, she always kept her sense of humor. Pat will always be loved and missed by all her family and friends, especially grandchildren.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and son Ray Young.
She is survived by former husband Ralph, children, Walter Lyle Kennington, Karmon Louise Kennington; sister Mary Jane (Johnny) Trujillo, brother Morty Lechner and special cousin LaVonne Newman, Aunt Marjorie Warner, four grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services are planned for Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the LDS Church, 2 Hilltop Circle in Durango, CO. There has been cremation and interment will be at Florida Mesa Cemetery. Patricia Ann Lechner Kennington
Published in The Durango Herald on Sept. 30, 2019