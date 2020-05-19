|
Otis Ed "Bunk" Preuit was born March 9, 1944 to Dan and Etha Preuit in Lubbock, Texas. Bunk died peacefully at home on May 4, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was 76.
Bunk was a son, dad, grandpa, husband, uncle, teacher, coach, friend, and lover of most sports, especially basketball. He lived most of his childhood on his parent's family ranch on the border of New Mexico and Texas. They relocated to Pagosa Springs in his junior year of high school. In high school, he loved to play football and basketball and he ran track. He went on to play basketball at Fort Lewis College where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Biology. He followed in his parents' footsteps and became a teacher.
Bunk began his teaching and coaching career at Farmington High School where he was the assistant basketball coach for four years. He took the head boys basketball coaching position in Lovington, NM in 1971. In 1977, Bunk moved back to Pagosa to teach at the junior high school. He took a few years off in the early '80s before returning to teach at Pagosa Springs High School and taking the boys' basketball head coach position in 1987. In his teaching career, he taught science, American History, geography, and P.E. Bunk retired from coaching basketball in 1995 to spend more time with his family. He retired from teaching in 2004.
In retirement, he and his wife, Marsha, were able to travel in their RV and spend the winter months in Mexico. In Mexico, he sought out all the best taco stands with the fun-loving group of friends they gained there and reunited with each winter. At home, he learned how to create beautiful wood bowls from exotic woods and even took piano lessons after he retired. His greatest joy was his grandchildren. He was able to spend a lot of time with his youngest 4 grandchildren and enjoy all their giggles. This past winter he was able to enjoy his favorite place in Mexico with his favorite little people and create some great memories.
Bunk is survived by his wife, Marsha, his daughter Angel (Travis) Stahr, son Michael (Kari) Preuit, his sister Ethalynn (Les) Tollett, grandchildren Shane Dejacimo, Victoria and Katie Lamb, Trian and Sloan Stahr, and Mikey and Kodi Preuit, step-grandchildren Bailey and Nathyn Stahr. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Etha Preuit, his brother, Dale Preuit, and his eldest daughter Julie Preuit Klocksiem.
Stay tuned as a memorial will be planned for later date.
Published in The Durango Herald on May 19, 2020