|
|
Long-time Durango resident Oliver R. "Ollie" Mallett; passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019 with family members by his side. Ollie was born July 25, 1938 in St. Louis, Missouri to Leo and Ailie Mallett. He served in the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1965. He met his wife Janet of 60 years in Lincoln, NE where they married and started their family. They moved to California in 1963, where they opened their own electronic repair business Mallett Engineering, then moving to Durango in 1970 where Ollie went to work for Fort Lewis College installing and servicing their electronic equipment. Ollie participated in many college functions during his time there; helping build the press box at Ray Dennison Memorial Field, facilitating at graduation ceremonies, firing the cannon and traveling 45-70 rifle trophy at the football games. One of his favorite roles was driving the 1923 Nash Touring Car in parades and other college events.
Ollie served his country and community in many ways; he was a cubmaster and scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 504, an officer in the Durango Gun Club, a member of the Elks Lodge, Durango Lions Club, and VFW. As a member of the VFW honor guard, he was proud to honor veterans at services and ceremonies.
Ollie was an enthusiastic train lover. He enjoyed riding trains and was active in a number of model railroad clubs. He had fun with the San Juan Large Scale Club helping build, set up and run a large modular G scale train layout in town at Christmas-time for the whole community to enjoy. He and Jan volunteered with the D&S railroad museum and their functions. They enjoyed traveling in their RV and seeing many parts of the country together and also with the Good Sam's RV group. Ollie and Jan are members of Durango's Cowboy Church.
Ollie will be lovingly remembered by his family and many friends as a gentle loving man with a big smile, warm hug and his friendly easy-going nature.
Ollie is preceded in passing by his parents Leo and Ailie Mallett and Sister Gwndolyn VanAmerongen. He is survived by his brother John Mallett, sisters Katherine Amberger and Helia O'Hearon, beloved wife Janet, sons Charles & Paula Mallett and James Mallett, 4 grandsons, 3 granddaughters, 4 great-grandsons and a great-granddaughter.
A Memorial service will be held Friday, September 6th from 10 am to 3 pm at the Durango Cowboy Church at 1867 Hwy. 172
In lieu of flowers the family requests Memorial contributions may be made to Durango's Cowboy Church and or the VFW Post 4031 of Durango at 1550 Main Ave. Oliver R. "Ollie" Mallett
Published in The Durango Herald on Sept. 4, 2019